Mayo and Roscommon name teams for Sunday showdown

CHRIS BARRETT AND DIARMUID O’Connor are both back in the Mayo side for Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Roscommon.

Both players have been troubled by injury in recent weeks – although they did appear as second half subs for the 2-15 to 0-10 win over Leitrim in the quarter-final last weekend.

Barrett replaces Michael Plunkett – with Stephen Coen moving from full-back to centre-back – while O’Connor comes into the side at the expense of Jordan Flynn.

Here is the Mayo team to face Roscommon on Sunday in the @connachtgaa championship semi-final. It sees two changes from our win over Leitrim last weekend.

Colm Lavin – Éire Óg David Murray – Padraig Pearses Conor Daly – Padraig Pearses Sean Mullooly – Strokestown Ronan Daly – Padraig Pearses Brian Stack – St Brigids Niall Daly – Padraig Pearses Cathal Compton – Strokestown Tadhg O’Rourke – Tulsk Niall Kilroy – Fuerty Enda Smith – Boyle Cian McKeon – Boyle Donie Smith – Boyle Conor Cox – Éire Óg Cathal Cregg – Western Gaels

Anthony Cunningham named his team to play Mayo on Sunday next in the Connacht Senior Football Semi Final today.

MAYO

David Clarke – Ballina Stephenites Oisín Mullin – Kilmaine Chris Barrett – Clontarf Lee Keegan – Westport Patrick Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore Eoghan McLaughlin – Westport Matthew Ruane – Breaffy Conor Loftus – Crossmolina Deel Rovers Bryan Walsh – Ballintubber Ryan O’Donoghue – Belmullet Diarmuid O’Connor – Ballintubber Tommy Conroy – The Neale Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy Cillian O’Connor – Ballintubber