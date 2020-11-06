BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 6 November 2020
Mayo and Roscommon name teams for Sunday showdown

Chris Barrett and Diarmuid O’Connor return to Mayo’s starting XV.

By Garry Doyle Friday 6 Nov 2020, 1:29 PM
38 minutes ago 1,131 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5257795
Barrett returns to the Mayo starting XV.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Barrett returns to the Mayo starting XV.
Barrett returns to the Mayo starting XV.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CHRIS BARRETT AND DIARMUID O’Connor are both back in the Mayo side for Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Roscommon.

Both players have been troubled by injury in recent weeks – although they did appear as second half subs for the 2-15 to 0-10 win over Leitrim in the quarter-final last weekend. 

Barrett replaces Michael Plunkett – with Stephen Coen moving from full-back to centre-back – while O’Connor comes into the side at the expense of Jordan Flynn.


ROSCOMMON

  1. Colm Lavin – Éire Óg
  2. David Murray – Padraig Pearses
  3. Conor Daly – Padraig Pearses
  4. Sean Mullooly – Strokestown
  5. Ronan Daly – Padraig Pearses
  6. Brian Stack – St Brigids
  7. Niall Daly – Padraig Pearses
  8. Cathal Compton – Strokestown
  9. Tadhg O’Rourke – Tulsk
  10. Niall Kilroy – Fuerty
  11. Enda Smith – Boyle
  12. Cian McKeon – Boyle
  13. Donie Smith – Boyle
  14. Conor Cox – Éire Óg
  15. Cathal Cregg – Western Gaels

MAYO

  1. David Clarke – Ballina Stephenites
  2. Oisín Mullin – Kilmaine
  3. Chris Barrett – Clontarf
  4. Lee Keegan – Westport
  5. Patrick Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels
  6. Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore
  7. Eoghan McLaughlin – Westport
  8. Matthew Ruane – Breaffy
  9. Conor Loftus – Crossmolina Deel Rovers
  10. Bryan Walsh – Ballintubber
  11. Ryan O’Donoghue – Belmullet
  12. Diarmuid O’Connor – Ballintubber
  13. Tommy Conroy – The Neale
  14. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy
  15. Cillian O’Connor – Ballintubber

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie