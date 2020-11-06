Mayo and Roscommon name teams for Sunday showdown

CHRIS BARRETT AND DIARMUID O’Connor are both back in the Mayo side for Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Roscommon.
Both players have been troubled by injury in recent weeks – although they did appear as second half subs for the 2-15 to 0-10 win over Leitrim in the quarter-final last weekend.
Barrett replaces Michael Plunkett – with Stephen Coen moving from full-back to centre-back – while O’Connor comes into the side at the expense of Jordan Flynn.
🔴 Team News 🟢— Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) November 6, 2020
Here is the Mayo team to face Roscommon on Sunday in the @connachtgaa championship semi-final. It sees two changes from our win over Leitrim last weekend. https://t.co/wOVKmK8DhU #mayogaa #HomeAdvantage pic.twitter.com/WUqvGNHBQG
ROSCOMMON
- Colm Lavin – Éire Óg
- David Murray – Padraig Pearses
- Conor Daly – Padraig Pearses
- Sean Mullooly – Strokestown
- Ronan Daly – Padraig Pearses
- Brian Stack – St Brigids
- Niall Daly – Padraig Pearses
- Cathal Compton – Strokestown
- Tadhg O’Rourke – Tulsk
- Niall Kilroy – Fuerty
- Enda Smith – Boyle
- Cian McKeon – Boyle
- Donie Smith – Boyle
- Conor Cox – Éire Óg
- Cathal Cregg – Western Gaels
Anthony Cunningham named his team to play Mayo on Sunday next in the Connacht Senior Football Semi Final today. #rosgaa #gaa #winahomeinlondon pic.twitter.com/IiejtCExkF— Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) November 6, 2020
MAYO
- David Clarke – Ballina Stephenites
- Oisín Mullin – Kilmaine
- Chris Barrett – Clontarf
- Lee Keegan – Westport
- Patrick Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels
- Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore
- Eoghan McLaughlin – Westport
- Matthew Ruane – Breaffy
- Conor Loftus – Crossmolina Deel Rovers
- Bryan Walsh – Ballintubber
- Ryan O’Donoghue – Belmullet
- Diarmuid O’Connor – Ballintubber
- Tommy Conroy – The Neale
- Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy
- Cillian O’Connor – Ballintubber
