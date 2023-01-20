Mayo hold off Roscommon in low-scoring clash to lift first FBD trophy in ten years

Mayo 0-13

Roscommon 0-9

Kevin Egan reporting at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

THE STYLISH, FREE-flowing football that saw the first three matches average over 45 points per game was nowhere to be seen tonight in the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome, as Mayo and Roscommon played out a dour encounter that ended with Mayo edging their first FBD Trophy in ten years thanks to two late points from substitute Cillian O’Connor.

An early point from Fionn McDonagh after just 20 seconds suggested that another shootout was in store on the astroturf surface, but instead the next 15 minutes passed by without a score, as both sides probed patiently but struggled to open up space through packed defences.

Dead ball scores from Ryan O’Donoghue and Diarmuid O’Connor pushed the lead out to three before Roscommon finally got off the mark in the 21st minute, Niall Daly the scorer after a slick passing moved ended with Ciarán Lennon playing in the Pádraig Pearses man.

That was to be a rare moment of quality at that end of the pitch however, As the Mayo backs locked down their direct opponents, save for a glorious shot from Diarmuid Murtagh just before the break.

By that stage, Mayo had put five points on the board, while the also found the Roscommon net through Ryan O’Donoghue, though the score was ruled out by referee Michael McGirl following consultation with his umpires.

Another majestic strike from Murtagh after half-time suggested that Roscommon might be ready to get into the game, but instead Mayo settled about their work, and good straight running lines down central channels opened up chances that led to points for Conor McStay and O’Donoghue.

Keith Doyle, by some distance Roscommon’s best player in this competition, fired over a towering kick to drag the gap back to three points, but it was only when both managers went for some heavyweight reinforcement that the scoring rate started to really pick up.

Conor Cox and Donie Smith fired over two points each for the Rossies, with the second of Smith’s struck from the left-hand sideline to make it 0-10 to 0-8, but at the other end, Aidan O’Shea had set up one point for Jordan Flynn, while Stephen Coen also strode forward to split the uprights.

With two points between the sides and Mayo down to 14 men due to Rory Brickenden’s second yellow card, the stage was set for Roscommon to try and pip their western neighbours at the finish line.

Instead Cillian O’Connor, introduced with 13 minutes to play, slotted two vital late scores either side of a fine kick from Conor Loftus, to clinch a win that certainly won’t have Galway quaking in their boots in advance of their trip to Castlebar tomorrow week.

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1m), Cillian O’Connor 0-2 (0-1f), Fionn McDonagh 0-1, Conor McStay 0-1, Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1 45, Jordan Flynn 0-1, Stephen Coen 0-1, Enda Hession 0-1, Conor Loftus 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Diarmuid Murtagh 0-2, Conor Cox 0-2 (0-1f), Donie Smith 0-2, Niall Daly 0-1, Keith Doyle 0-1, Peter Gillooly 0-1.

Mayo

1 Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2 Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis)

3 Rory Brickenden (Westport)

4 Enda Hession (Garrymore)

7 Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

6 Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

7 Stephen Coen (Hollymount Carramore)

8 Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina)

9 Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10 Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11 Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels)

12 Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)

13 Aiden Orme (Knockmore)

14 Conor McStay (Ballina Stephenites)

15 Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs: Jack Carney (Kilmeena) for McDonagh (29), Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy) for Tuohy (47), Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport) for Walsh (49), Paul Towey (Charlestown) for McStay (51), Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites) for McHugh (53), Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) for Orme (57), Ruairí Keane (Mayo Gaels) for Hession (63), Ethan Gibbons (Castlebar Mitchels) for O’Donoghue (68), Fenton Kelly (Davitts) for Loftus (70+3), Joe Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels) for Coen (70+3).

Roscommon

1 Conor Carroll (Oranmore Maree)

3 Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys)

7 Conor Daly (Pádraig Pearses)

4 Eoin McCormack (St. Dominic’s)

20 Robbie Dolan (St. Brigid’s)

6 Brian Stack (St. Brigid’s)

8 Niall Daly (Pádraig Pearses)

21 Rúáidhrí Fallon

9 Keith Doyle (St. Dominic’s)

10 Cian Glennon (St. Faithleach’s)

11 Ciaráin Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)

12 Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys)

13 Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)

22 Ciarán Lennon (Clann nan Gael)

15 Paul Carey (Pádraig Pearses)

Subs: Donie Smith (Boyle) for C Murtagh (half-time), Conor Cox (Éire Óg) for Carey (half-time), Adam McDermott (Castlerea St. Kevin’s) for D Murtagh (44), Darragh Heneghan (Michael Glaveys) for Glennon (51), Connell Kennelly (St. Faithleach’s) for Ruane (51), Colin Walsh (Oran) for N Daly (56), Ben O’Carroll (St. Brigid’s) for Lennon (56), Paul McGrath (St. Brigid’s) for Fallon (68), Peter Gillooly (Roscommon Gaels) for McCormack (70), Dylan Gaughan (Tulsk) for O’Carroll (70+2), McCormack for Gaughan (70+4, blood).

Referee: Michael McGirl (Leitrim)

