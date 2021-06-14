BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 14 June 2021
Advertisement

Here is the draw for this year's Mayo senior football championship

Knockmore are the reigning champions after their 2020 final win.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 14 Jun 2021, 7:56 PM
55 minutes ago 919 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5466811
Knockmore players celebrating last year's Mayo senior final win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Knockmore players celebrating last year's Mayo senior final win.
Knockmore players celebrating last year's Mayo senior final win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

FORMER KINGPINS CASTLEBAR Mitchels have been pitted in the strongest group in this year’s Mayo senior football championship after tonight’s draw for the 2021 competition.

The Castlebar club, who won three-in-a-row between 2015 and 2017, will meet last year’s semi-finalists Westport, the 2019 beaten finalists Ballaghaderreen and Balla in Group 3.

The reigning kingpins Knockmore are in Group 2, last year’s semi-finalists Ballina Stephenites will take on 2018 and 2019 champions Ballintubber in Group 1, while last year’s finalists Breaffy are the standout side in Group 4.

2021 Mayo senior football championship

Group 1

  • Ballintubber
  • Ballina Stephenites
  • Claremorris
  • Davitts

Group 2

  • Knockmore
  • Aghamore
  • Charlestown Sarsfields
  • Belmullet

Group 3

  • Balla
  • Castlebar Mitchels
  • Westport
  • Ballaghaderreen

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Group 4

  • Garrymore
  • Kiltane
  • Breaffy
  • The Neale

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie