Here is the draw for this year's Mayo senior football championship

FORMER KINGPINS CASTLEBAR Mitchels have been pitted in the strongest group in this year’s Mayo senior football championship after tonight’s draw for the 2021 competition.

The Castlebar club, who won three-in-a-row between 2015 and 2017, will meet last year’s semi-finalists Westport, the 2019 beaten finalists Ballaghaderreen and Balla in Group 3.

The reigning kingpins Knockmore are in Group 2, last year’s semi-finalists Ballina Stephenites will take on 2018 and 2019 champions Ballintubber in Group 1, while last year’s finalists Breaffy are the standout side in Group 4.

The 2021 Mayo GAA Club Championship Draw. pic.twitter.com/yxan5pelQf — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) June 14, 2021

2021 Mayo senior football championship

Group 1

Ballintubber

Ballina Stephenites

Claremorris

Davitts

Group 2

Knockmore

Aghamore

Charlestown Sarsfields

Belmullet

Group 3

Balla

Castlebar Mitchels

Westport

Ballaghaderreen

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Group 4

Garrymore

Kiltane

Breaffy

The Neale

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!