BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 4 May 2021
Advertisement

Champions Mayo to face Sligo in opener as Connacht senior fixtures released

The game has been fixed for Saturday 26 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 4 May 2021, 4:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,214 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5427994
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT CHAMPIONS MAYO will begin the defence of their provincial football crown on Saturday 26 June in Sligo.

The first provincial fixtures for the 2021 championship season have been released today with Connacht finalising their football schedule.

Mayo will travel to Markievicz Park for a Saturday afternoon clash with the home side on what will be the opening day of the 2021 championships across the country.

The following week will see Roscommon entertain Galway in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday 4 July. It will be a meeting of two counties that played each other in five Connacht final clashes between 2016 and 2019, both winning two apiece while they drew the first game in 2016.

If Mayo beat Sligo, then they will take on Leitrim on Sunday 11 July in Castlebar while if Sligo advance, the game will be held in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Connacht final is down for Sunday 25 July.

The throw-in times for all those games have been confirmed, here’s the full list of fixtures.

2021 Connacht SFC Fixtures

Saturday 26 June

Quarter-final: Sligo v Mayo, Markievicz Park, 4.30pm.

Sunday 4 July

Semi-final: Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Sunday 11 July

Semi-final: Leitrim v Mayo/Sligo, Carrick-on-Shannon/Castlebar, 2pm.

Sunday 25th July

Final: Venue TBC, 1.15pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie