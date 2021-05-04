Champions Mayo to face Sligo in opener as Connacht senior fixtures released

CONNACHT CHAMPIONS MAYO will begin the defence of their provincial football crown on Saturday 26 June in Sligo.

The first provincial fixtures for the 2021 championship season have been released today with Connacht finalising their football schedule.

Mayo will travel to Markievicz Park for a Saturday afternoon clash with the home side on what will be the opening day of the 2021 championships across the country.

The following week will see Roscommon entertain Galway in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday 4 July. It will be a meeting of two counties that played each other in five Connacht final clashes between 2016 and 2019, both winning two apiece while they drew the first game in 2016.

If Mayo beat Sligo, then they will take on Leitrim on Sunday 11 July in Castlebar while if Sligo advance, the game will be held in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Connacht final is down for Sunday 25 July.

The throw-in times for all those games have been confirmed, here’s the full list of fixtures.

2021 Connacht SFC Fixtures

Saturday 26 June

Quarter-final: Sligo v Mayo, Markievicz Park, 4.30pm.

Sunday 4 July

Semi-final: Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Sunday 11 July

Semi-final: Leitrim v Mayo/Sligo, Carrick-on-Shannon/Castlebar, 2pm.

Sunday 25th July

Final: Venue TBC, 1.15pm.

