Wednesday 2 February 2022
Mayo sweat over extent of injury to forward Conroy

By John Fallon Wednesday 2 Feb 2022, 12:02 AM
1 hour ago 596 Views 0 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
MAYO MANAGER James Horan faces an anxious wait to establish the extent of an injury picked by former Young Player contender Tommy Conroy.

The Neale clubman suffered a potentially serious leg injury just before half-time in NUIG’s 2-8 to 1-8 Sigerson Cup quarter-final win over Letterkenny IT at Dangan in Galway.

The full-forward was injured when he appeared to be fouled as he soloed forward and he continued to be treated for the injury after the half-time whistle blew before being helped off the pitch.

Maurice Sheridan, the NUIG manager and former Mayo player, said they just hope it is not a serious injury as Conroy was taken away to be assessed in hospital.

“It was a very hard battle but our thoughts are with Tommy Conroy,” said Sheridan. “We don’t know how bad the injury is. It is a knee injury as far as we can tell initially, but I wouldn’t like to speculate.

“I really feel for him. It should have been a free-in to us, he was fouled and he injured his leg.

“These things happen, it is winter football and I just want to wish him well and hopefully it’s not too bad. Our thoughts are with him. It puts a damper on the whole evening.”

John Fallon

