Dublin: 15°C Thursday 24 March 2022
Mayo make three changes for clash with Kildare

Padraig O’Hora is named to start against Kildare on Sunday with a league final spot up for grabs.

By Maurice Brosnan Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 3:06 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MAYO HAVE MADE three changes for Sunday’s Allianz National Football League tie against Kildare. 

James Horan’s outfit are currently second in the table on seven points and still in contention for a spot in the league final. Padraig O’Hora replaces Donnacha McHugh at corner-back while Conor Loftus comes into the team in place of Fionn McDonagh. 

Paul Towey also makes way for Jack Carney at centre forward. Carney came on and scored during Mayo’s defeat to Tyrone last week. 

Rory Byrne will continue in goals while Aidan O’Shea once again is named to start at centre-back.

The game at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada throws in at 1.45pm.

Mayo

1. Rory Byrne (Castlebar)

2. Lee Keegan (Westport), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 4. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine), 6. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore, captain)

8. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy),

10. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 12. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

13. Aiden Orme (Knockmore), 14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

