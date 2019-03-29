Full debut for Carr among five Mayo changes for decider against Kerry

MAYO BOSS JAMES Horan has announced his side for Sunday’s Allianz Football League final against Kerry (4pm).

The team selected for the Croke Park decider shows five changes from the side that started in the win against Monaghan last weekend.

The most notable of those is the inclusion of James Carr at corner-forward. Having made his debut as a substitute against Monaghan, the Ardagh man will get his first senior start for the county on Sunday at the expense of Conor Diskin. The forward line is otherwise unchanged.

Rob Hennelly replaces David Clarke in goal, with Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan (who’ll be making his 100th senior appearance) and Donal Vaughan coming into the backline in place of Eoin O’Donoghue, Stephen Coen and James McCormack.

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Lee Keegan (Westport)

7. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

11. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber — captain)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

15. James Carr (Ardagh)

