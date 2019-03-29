This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Full debut for Carr among five Mayo changes for decider against Kerry

Ardagh forward James Carr will make his first senior start for Mayo in Sunday’s Allianz Football League final.

By Paul Dollery Friday 29 Mar 2019, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,729 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4568207
Mayo senior football manager James Horan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Mayo senior football manager James Horan.
Mayo senior football manager James Horan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MAYO BOSS JAMES Horan has announced his side for Sunday’s Allianz Football League final against Kerry (4pm).

The team selected for the Croke Park decider shows five changes from the side that started in the win against Monaghan last weekend.

The most notable of those is the inclusion of James Carr at corner-forward. Having made his debut as a substitute against Monaghan, the Ardagh man will get his first senior start for the county on Sunday at the expense of Conor Diskin. The forward line is otherwise unchanged.

Rob Hennelly replaces David Clarke in goal, with Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan (who’ll be making his 100th senior appearance) and Donal Vaughan coming into the backline in place of Eoin O’Donoghue, Stephen Coen and James McCormack.

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Lee Keegan (Westport)
7. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)
11. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber — captain)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
15. James Carr (Ardagh) 

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Marshall 'ready to go' despite lay-off, but McFarland refuses to take boost from Sexton absence
    Marshall 'ready to go' despite lay-off, but McFarland refuses to take boost from Sexton absence
    Leinster take no risks with Sexton after out-half pulls up with 'leg niggle'
    Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Tottenham without Dier for Liverpool trip and no timescale set for his recovery
    Mané ready for Madrid switch, says former Southampton team-mate
    IRELAND
    Wexford striker Rianna Jarrett called into Ireland squad to face Italy
    Wexford striker Rianna Jarrett called into Ireland squad to face Italy
    'I couldn't ask for any more to be honest... I'm living my dream, as cringe as that sounds'
    Jon Walters: 'Now that I'm finished as a player, I'll spend a lot of time on myself'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie