Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 22 April 2022
Advertisement

Cillian O'Connor starts as Mayo name team to play Galway

Rob Hennelly, Paddy Durcan and Jordan Flynn were not included in the matchday 26.

By Maurice Brosnan Friday 22 Apr 2022, 5:32 PM
18 minutes ago 498 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5745285
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CILLIAN O’CONNOR has been named to start for Mayo this Sunday against Galway as James Horan makes four changes from the team that lost the Allianz League final. 

Mayo welcome their old rivals to McHale Park on Sunday for the Connacht SFC quarter-final (throw-in 4.00pm, live on RTE2). 

Oisin Mullin and Eoghan McLaughlin return in defence. Jordan Flynn’s injury sees him miss out. Aidan O’Shea returns to midfield where he will partner Matthew Ruane. Kevin McLaughlin replaces Jack Carney in a half-forward line that also consists of Ryan O’Donoghue and Conor Loftus.

Cillian O’Connor makes his first start since he suffered an Achilles tendon injury last year. He is named in an inside line alongside James Carr and Jason Doherty. Paddy Durcan and Rob Hennelly were not named in the 26-man matchday panel. 

Mayo

1. Rory Byrne (Castlebar Mitchels) 

2. Lee Keegan (Westport) 3. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine) 4. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber) 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) 11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet) 12. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

13. James Carr (Ardagh) 14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole), 15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) 

Subs

16. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

17. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

18. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

19. David McBrien (Ballaghadereen)

20. Conor O’Shea (Breaffy) 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

21. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

22. Darren McHale (Knockmore)

23. Aiden Orme (Knockmore)

24. Darren Coen (Hollymount Carramore)

25. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) 

26. Jack Carney (Kilmeena) 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie