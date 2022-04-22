Cillian O'Connor starts as Mayo name team to play Galway

CILLIAN O’CONNOR has been named to start for Mayo this Sunday against Galway as James Horan makes four changes from the team that lost the Allianz League final.

Mayo welcome their old rivals to McHale Park on Sunday for the Connacht SFC quarter-final (throw-in 4.00pm, live on RTE2).

Oisin Mullin and Eoghan McLaughlin return in defence. Jordan Flynn’s injury sees him miss out. Aidan O’Shea returns to midfield where he will partner Matthew Ruane. Kevin McLaughlin replaces Jack Carney in a half-forward line that also consists of Ryan O’Donoghue and Conor Loftus.

Cillian O’Connor makes his first start since he suffered an Achilles tendon injury last year. He is named in an inside line alongside James Carr and Jason Doherty. Paddy Durcan and Rob Hennelly were not named in the 26-man matchday panel.

Mayo

1. Rory Byrne (Castlebar Mitchels)

2. Lee Keegan (Westport) 3. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine) 4. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber) 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) 11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet) 12. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

13. James Carr (Ardagh) 14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole), 15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

Subs

16. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

17. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

18. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

19. David McBrien (Ballaghadereen)

20. Conor O’Shea (Breaffy)

21. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

22. Darren McHale (Knockmore)

23. Aiden Orme (Knockmore)

24. Darren Coen (Hollymount Carramore)

25. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

26. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)