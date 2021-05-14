Garrymore defender Hession handed Mayo debut in league opener against Down

Horan's Mayo open their Division 2 North campaign on Saturday.

GARRYMORE’S ENDA HESSION will make his Mayo senior debut in tomorrow’s National Football League Division 2 North opener against Down (2pm).

James Horan had tipped the former county minor captain to make the step up to senior this season, and Hession starts at right corner-back in MacHale Park tomorrow.

Rory Brickenden, who featured in last winter’s championship, starts at wing-back in what will be his first league appearance.

But there is no place in the starting XV for Aidan O’Shea who suffered a knee injury scare in training last month.

Scans ruled out the initial fears that O’Shea may have damaged his anterior cruciate ligament, but Mayo have yet to offer a definitive timeline for his return.

Meanwhile, Fergal Lohan and Brian Dooher have named the first Tyrone team of the post-Mickey Harte era as they take on Donegal tomorrow evening (5pm).

Dungannon Clarkes’ Paul Donaghy makes his senior debut for the Red Hand at wing-forward.

Mayo SF v Down

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

3. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

6. Paddy Durcan (capt, Castlebar Mitchels)

7. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Tyrone SF v Donegal

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Rory Brennan (Trillick)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Padraig Hampsey (capt, Coalisland)

5. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)

6. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

7. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe)

8. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

9. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

10. Paul Donaghy (Dungannon Clarkes)

11. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick)

12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

13. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

14. Conor McKenna (Eglish)

15. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)

