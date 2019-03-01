Horan rings the changes for Mayo's clash against rivals Galway

JAMES HORAN HAS made six changes to the Mayo side that will take on neighbours Galway tomorrow night in Elverys MacHale Park.

Rob Hennelly, their best performer in the heavy defeat to Dublin on Saturday night, is replaced by two-time All-Star David Clarke between the posts.

Ger Cafferkey, Paddy Durcan, Ciaran Treacy, Andy Moran and Brian Reape also drop out of the team, with Chris Barrett, Stephen Coen, Diarmuid O’Connor, James Durcan and Darren Coen all introduced.

O’Connor will captain the side while James Durcan is set for his first league appearance of 2019.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Lee Keegan (Westport)

6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

15. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

