Thursday 20 February, 2020
Full debut for defender as part of 5 changes to Mayo team for clash with Monaghan

James Horan shakes up his starting side from the win over Meath last time out.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 10:18 AM
1 hour ago 1,930 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5014529

MAYO BOSS JAMES Horan has rung the changes for Sunday’s trip to face Monaghan as they seek to build on their victory over Meath. 

eoghan-mclaughlin Eoghan McLaughlin gets the nod to start for Mayo against Meath. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ballina Stephenites player Padraig O’Hora, Kilmaine’s Oisin Mullin and Westport’s Eoghan McLaughlin all come in to start in defence. The game will mark a full debut for McLaughlin after he came off the bench last time out in Navan.

There are two recognisable names brought into their attack with Darren Coen set for his first start of the season and Kevin McLoughlin also drafted in. Introduced as a half-time substitute against Meath, McLoughlin proved the match-winner as he struck 1-2 in the second half to help fashion their 1-9 to 2-5 victory.

kevin-mcloughlin-the-winning-goal Kevin McLoughlin fired home the winning goal in Páirc Tailteann. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Eoin O’Donoghue, James McCormack, Brendan Harrison, James Durcan and Tommy Conroy are the players to make way for the game in Clones.

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)
3. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)
4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)
6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore)
9. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy – captain)

10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)
11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
14. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
15. James Carr (Ardagh)

