This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Moran, Clarke and Boyle return as Mayo prepare for All-Ireland qualifier showdown in Newry

James Horan’s side are hoping to bounce back from their Connacht semi-final defeat to Roscommon.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 9:28 AM
22 minutes ago 467 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4693453
Andy Moran returns at corner forward this evening.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Andy Moran returns at corner forward this evening.
Andy Moran returns at corner forward this evening.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JAMES HORAN HAS named his starting XV for today’s meeting with Down in round two of the All-Ireland qualifiers at Páirc Esler [throw-in 7pm].

The Mayo boss makes five changes from the side which fell victim to a Connacht semi-final exit to Roscommon at MacHale Park at the end of May.

The long-serving Andy Moran, David Clarke and Colm Boyle all return alongside Conor Loftus and Fionn McDonagh, with Matthew Ruane, Rob Hennelly, Fergal Boland, Evan Regan and Michael Plunkett dropping out.

A dramatic late score from Fintan Cregg saw the Rossies prevail in Castlebar on 25 May, the loss proving to be Horan’s first provincial defeat in his last 13 outings.

It ensures Mayo will need to battle through the qualifiers for the fourth year in succession, this evening facing a Down side who overcame Tipperary 1-13 to 1-10 in Newry a fortnight ago.

Mayo starting XV vs Down

1. David Clarke

2. Chris Barrett
3. Brendan Harrison
4. Keith Higgins

5. Lee Keegan
6. Colm Boyle
7. Patrick Durcan

8. Diarmuid O’Connor
9. Aidan O’Shea

10. Fionn McDonagh
11. Conor Loftus
12. Jason Doherty

13. Kevin McLoughlin
14. Darren Coen
15. Andy Moran

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie