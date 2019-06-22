Moran, Clarke and Boyle return as Mayo prepare for All-Ireland qualifier showdown in Newry

JAMES HORAN HAS named his starting XV for today’s meeting with Down in round two of the All-Ireland qualifiers at Páirc Esler [throw-in 7pm].

The Mayo boss makes five changes from the side which fell victim to a Connacht semi-final exit to Roscommon at MacHale Park at the end of May.

The long-serving Andy Moran, David Clarke and Colm Boyle all return alongside Conor Loftus and Fionn McDonagh, with Matthew Ruane, Rob Hennelly, Fergal Boland, Evan Regan and Michael Plunkett dropping out.

A dramatic late score from Fintan Cregg saw the Rossies prevail in Castlebar on 25 May, the loss proving to be Horan’s first provincial defeat in his last 13 outings.

It ensures Mayo will need to battle through the qualifiers for the fourth year in succession, this evening facing a Down side who overcame Tipperary 1-13 to 1-10 in Newry a fortnight ago.

Mayo starting XV vs Down

1. David Clarke

2. Chris Barrett

3. Brendan Harrison

4. Keith Higgins

5. Lee Keegan

6. Colm Boyle

7. Patrick Durcan

8. Diarmuid O’Connor

9. Aidan O’Shea

10. Fionn McDonagh

11. Conor Loftus

12. Jason Doherty

13. Kevin McLoughlin

14. Darren Coen

15. Andy Moran

ICYMI Here is the Mayo team to face Down tomorrow evening at 7pm in Newry. #mayogaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/ywxRz8d1VM — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) June 21, 2019

