Thursday 21 February, 2019
Special night ahead for Higgins as Mayo ring the changes for Dublin clash in Croker

150 not out for the star defender as James Horan makes six changes to his side.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 10:15 PM
1 hour ago 4,033 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4506870
Keith Higgins (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Keith Higgins (file pic).
Keith Higgins (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MAYO BOSS JAMES Horan has named his starting side to face Dublin in their Croke Park Allianz Football League under Saturday Night Lights (throw-in 7pm, live on eir).

With a 100% record so far, the Westerners have made six changes to the side that beat Cavan at MacHale Park last time out with Horan continuing his rotation policy.

Rob Hennelly starts between the sticks this time in place of David Clarke, while Brendan Harrison, Colm Boyle, Donal Vaughan, Ciaran Treacy and Brian Reape all start.

Stephen Coen, Michael Plunkett, Diarmuid O’Connor, Evan Regan and Colm Moran are the five others to make way.

Saturday’s showdown with the All-Ireland champions will be a significant one for Ballyhaunis defender Keith Higgins as he makes his 150th appearance for the senior footballers.

Higgins, who’ll captain his side on the night, coincidentally made his debut against Dublin in the league in February 2005.

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly – Breaffy

2. Brendan Harrison – Aghamore
3. Ger Cafferkey – Ballina Stephenites
4. Keith Higgins – Ballyhaunis (captain)

5. Lee Keegan – Westport
6. Colm Boyle – Davitts
7. Paddy Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels

8. Matthew Ruane – Breaffy
9. Donal Vaughan – Castlebar Mitchels

10. Fionn McDonagh – Westport
11. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy
12. Ciaran Treacy – Ballina Stephenites

13. Andy Moran – Ballaghaderreen
14. Brian Reape – Bohola Moy Davitts
15. Jason Doherty – Burrishoole.

