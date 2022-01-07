Five Mayo debutants included for tonight's Air Dome clash with Galway

MAYO SENIOR FOOTBALL manager James Horan has named five debutants in his starting fifteen for tonight’s FBD League meeting with Galway.

The Connacht rivals face off at the NUIG Connacht GAA Air Dome at 6pm, kicking off their respective 2022 seasons with a semi-final encounter.

Ballina Stephenites duo Sam Callinan and Frank Irwin, Donnacha McHugh of Castlebar Mitchels, Jack Mahon of Charlestown, and Crossmolina’s Fionnan Duffy will all make their first starts for Mayo.

Duffy was a member of the county’s All-Ireland winning U21 squad in 2016, Callinan was a key player for the minors in 2020, while Irwin — the son of former goalkeeper Gabriel, who has garnered AFL interest of late — Mahon, and McHugh were all on the U20 team last year.

Paddy Durcan will captain the side on the night. The Castlebar star was named vice-captain alongside Tommy Conroy last week, with Stephen Coen taking over the skipper role from Aidan O’Shea.

Coen is on the bench tonight, with O’Shea absent from the 26-strong squad.

His brother, Conor, starts in midfield alongside Jordan Flynn, in a side showing a nice blend of youth and experience; familiar faces and new ones.

There are four 2021 All-Ireland final starters included in Durcan, Pádraig O’Hora, Diarmuid O’Connor and Michael Plunkett, while Eoghan McLaughlin makes his inter-county return after sustaining a facial injury in the monumental semi-final win over Dublin.

Mayo (v Galway)

1. Rory Byrne (Castlebar Mitchels)

2. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 3. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites), 4. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels — captain), 6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Conor O’Shea (Breaffy), 9. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 11. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber), 12. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites)

13. James Carr (Ardagh), 14. Fionnan Duffy (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 15. Jack Mahon (Charlestown)

Subs

16. Jack Livingstone (Breaffy)

17. Paddy Heneghan (Castlebar Mitchels)

18. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

19. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

20. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/ Carramore)

21. Ruairi Keane (Mayo Gaels)

22. Justin Healy (Cill Chomain)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

23. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

24. Ryan O’ Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead)

25. Paul Towey (Charlestown)

26. Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

Manager: James Horan

Maor Fóirne: James Burke

Selectors: Ciaran McDonald, Tom Higgins & Martin Lally

Connacht GAA live stream available here>

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The band is back together as Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella for the first pod of the new year