Friday 10 June 2022
Mayo make two changes for Kildare showdown at Croke Park

The sides will meet in the qualifiers on Saturday evening.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 10 Jun 2022, 10:58 AM
1 hour ago 1,853 Views 1 Comment
Mayo manager James Horan.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

MAYO HAVE MADE two changes to the side that will take on Kildare in their Round 2 All-Ireland qualifier at Croke Park on Saturday evening [Throw-in, 6pm].

Following their narrow victory over Monaghan, James Horan has drafted in Conor Loftus and Jason Doherty into the Mayo half-forward line as Bryan Walsh and Aidan Orme make way.

Elsewhere, the team remains unchanged, with Rob Hennelly starting in his usual position between the sticks while Lee Keegan Oisín Mullin and Enda Hession make up the full-back line.

Aidan O’Shea and Matthew Ruane partner up at midfield while Cillian O’Connor slots in at corner forward.

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Lee Keegan (Westport) 
3. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine)
4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore)
7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)
11. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
12. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. James Carr (Ardagh)
14. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)
15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

