Lee Keegan returns as Mayo name team to face Monaghan

LEE KEEGAN IS one of three changes to the Mayo team to face Donegal in the Allianz League at Clones on Sunday [Throw-in 2pm].

Keegan returns and is named to start alongside Michael Plunkett and Bryan Walsh, the two other changes to the side that snaffled a draw in wintry conditions last weekend. Conor Loftus and Donnacha McHugh make way, with Tommy Conroy absent with the significant injury he sustained in midweek.

Captain Stephen Coen has been named at midfield rather than full-back (as he was last weekend) while Diarmuid O’Connor is named at centre-forward.

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Brendan Harrision (Aghamore) 3. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites) 4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 6.Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber) 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Conor O’Shea (Breaffy), 9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore) (C)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport) 11. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) 12. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)

13. Aiden Orme (Knockmore) 14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs

16.Rory Byrne – Castlebar Mitchels

17. Donnacha McHugh – Castlebar Mitchels

18.Sam Callinan – Ballina Stephenites

19.Ruairi Keane – Mayo Gaels

20.Rory Brickeneden – Westport

21.Aidan O’ Shea – Breaffy

22.Jordan Flynn – Crossmolina Deel Rovers

23.Fergal Boland – Aghamore

24.Conor Loftus – Crossmolina Deel Rovers

25.Paul Towey – Charlestown

26.Frank Irwin – Ballina Stephenites