Dublin: 10°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Lee Keegan returns as Mayo name team to face Monaghan

He is one of three changes.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 11:50 AM
47 minutes ago 868 Views 2 Comments
Lee Keegan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
LEE KEEGAN IS one of three changes to the Mayo team to face Donegal in the Allianz League at Clones on Sunday [Throw-in 2pm].

Keegan returns and is named to start alongside Michael Plunkett and Bryan Walsh, the two other changes to the side that snaffled a draw in wintry conditions last weekend. Conor Loftus and Donnacha McHugh make way, with Tommy Conroy absent with the significant injury he sustained in midweek. 

Captain Stephen Coen has been named at midfield rather than full-back (as he was last weekend) while Diarmuid O’Connor is named at centre-forward. 

Mayo 

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Brendan Harrision (Aghamore) 3. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites) 4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 6.Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber) 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Conor O’Shea (Breaffy), 9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore) (C)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport) 11. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) 12. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)

13. Aiden Orme (Knockmore) 14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs
16.Rory Byrne  – Castlebar Mitchels
17. Donnacha McHugh – Castlebar Mitchels
18.Sam Callinan – Ballina Stephenites
19.Ruairi Keane – Mayo Gaels
20.Rory Brickeneden – Westport
21.Aidan O’ Shea – Breaffy
22.Jordan Flynn – Crossmolina Deel Rovers
23.Fergal Boland  – Aghamore
24.Conor Loftus – Crossmolina Deel Rovers
25.Paul Towey – Charlestown
26.Frank Irwin – Ballina Stephenites

The42 Team

