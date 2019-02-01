This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Horan hands out league debut among three changes in Mayo side to face All-Ireland finalists

The Connacht side will be looking to pick up another victory when they travel to Omagh on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 1 Feb 2019, 10:47 PM
Mayo boss James Horan during his side's Division 1 meeting with Roscommon.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Mayo boss James Horan during his side's Division 1 meeting with Roscommon.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JAMES HORAN HAS named three changes in the Mayo side that will take on All-Ireland finalists Tyrone this Sunday in Division 1 of the Allianz football league [Healy Park, 2.30pm]

Ballina Stephenites forward Ciaran Treacy has been handed a league debut to start at half-forward while James McCormack and Fionn McDonagh have also been drafted into the side.

Both McCormack and McDonagh came off the bench in Mayo’s first-round clash with Roscommon and both have been promoted to the starting team for their trip to Omagh this weekend.

McCormack has been selected in the half-back line alongside Lee Keegan and Paddy Durcan while McDonagh picks up the number 10 jersey.

Colm Boyle, Fergal Boland and Evan Regan are the three players who lose out.

Meanwhile, the Galway team has been named to take on reigning champions Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday evening [throw-in, 7pm].

Goalkeeper Magnus Breathnach is named to start ahead of Ruairí Lavelle while Gareth Bradshaw and Barry McHugh come in to replace Liam Silke and Ian Burke.

Mayo v Tyrone

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. James McCormack (Claremorris)
6. Lee Keegan (Westport)
7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) (C)
9. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Ciaran Treacy (Ballina Stephenites)

13. Conor Diskin (Claremorris)
14. Brian Reape (Bohola Moy Davitts)
15. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

Galway v Dublin

1. Magnus Breathnach 

2. Eoghan Kerin
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh
4. David Wynne

5. Gary O’Donnell
6. Gareth Bradshaw
7. Seán Kelly

8. Kieran Duggan
9. Thomas Flynn

10. Cillian McDaid
11. Peter Cooke 
12. Johnny Heaney

13. Padraig Cunningham
14. Shane Walsh
15. Barry McHugh 

