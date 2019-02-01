Horan hands out league debut among three changes in Mayo side to face All-Ireland finalists

Mayo boss James Horan during his side's Division 1 meeting with Roscommon.

JAMES HORAN HAS named three changes in the Mayo side that will take on All-Ireland finalists Tyrone this Sunday in Division 1 of the Allianz football league [Healy Park, 2.30pm]

Ballina Stephenites forward Ciaran Treacy has been handed a league debut to start at half-forward while James McCormack and Fionn McDonagh have also been drafted into the side.

Both McCormack and McDonagh came off the bench in Mayo’s first-round clash with Roscommon and both have been promoted to the starting team for their trip to Omagh this weekend.

McCormack has been selected in the half-back line alongside Lee Keegan and Paddy Durcan while McDonagh picks up the number 10 jersey.

Colm Boyle, Fergal Boland and Evan Regan are the three players who lose out.

Meanwhile, the Galway team has been named to take on reigning champions Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday evening [throw-in, 7pm].

Goalkeeper Magnus Breathnach is named to start ahead of Ruairí Lavelle while Gareth Bradshaw and Barry McHugh come in to replace Liam Silke and Ian Burke.

Mayo v Tyrone

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. James McCormack (Claremorris)

6. Lee Keegan (Westport)

7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) (C)

9. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Ciaran Treacy (Ballina Stephenites)

13. Conor Diskin (Claremorris)

14. Brian Reape (Bohola Moy Davitts)

15. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

Galway v Dublin

1. Magnus Breathnach

2. Eoghan Kerin

3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh

4. David Wynne

5. Gary O’Donnell

6. Gareth Bradshaw

7. Seán Kelly

8. Kieran Duggan

9. Thomas Flynn

10. Cillian McDaid

11. Peter Cooke

12. Johnny Heaney

13. Padraig Cunningham

14. Shane Walsh

15. Barry McHugh

