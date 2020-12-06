Cillian O'Connor strikes 4-9 as Mayo cruise past Tipperary to reach All-Ireland final

Mayo 5-20

Tipperary 3-13

AT THE CLOSE of the strangest football year, we are left with a familiar modern pairing to round it all off.

Mayo set up another All-Ireland senior football decider with Dublin after they routed Tipperary in today’s second semi-final.

It could be argued that more accurately Cillian O’Connor was responsible for his team delivering a beating by 13 points. The attacker produced one of the great exhibitions of marksmanship in Croke Park as he amassed 4-9.

He was in a devastating mood in firing home 4-3 of that tally from play. By the 30th minute O’Connor had notched a hat-trick while his brother Diarmuid got in on the goalscoring act before half-time as well.

That scoring surge in the second quarter killed off this encounter. Mayo were four points to the good, 1-6 to 1-2, after the opening water break but had accelerated clear by 4-12 to 1-5. It made sense then to stick a fork in this contest.

Tipperary battled away to the bitter end amidst the freezing fog in Croke Park. Conor Sweeney finished with 1-9 to his name, Paudie Feehan and Brian Fox had raised green flags in either half. But they were soundly defeated and there was to be no repeat of their uplifting joy when winning the Munster final.

It’s the fourth time in eight seasons that Mayo and Dublin will duel it out to determine the destination of Sam Maguire. With eight previous championship meetings since 2012, the pair are well-acquainted.

More to follow…

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

3. Chris Barrett (Clontarf, Dublin)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

8. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy — captain)

15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

7. Robbie Kiely (Barryroe, Cork)

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

10. Colin O’Riordan (Killea)

12. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

13. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

15. Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

11. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

14. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen – captain)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.