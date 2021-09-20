Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 20 September 2021
Advertisement

Mayo and Tipperary stars in live TV action in next Sunday's GAA club coverage

Breaffy, The Neale, Borris-Ileigh and Nenagh Éire Óg are the clubs in action.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 20 Sep 2021, 1:44 PM
54 minutes ago 1,198 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5553410

MAYO FOOTBALL AND Tipperary hurling represent the club GAA focus as TG4′s coverage of the 2021 county championships continues next Sunday 26 September.

pjimage (6) Aidan O'Shea and Brendan Maher will both be in club action. Source: INPHO

In Mayo, the shift from post-mortems over county’s All-Ireland final loss continues with the start of the senior football action for the new season with the opening group games.

TG4′s first game is the meeting of Breaffy against The Neale at 2pm in Group 4 of the Mayo senior championship. Breaffy lost last year’s decider in Mayo, their fourth appearance in a decider in eight seasons, while The Neale reached the quarter-finals.

Breaffy have current Mayo senior panellists in Aidan and Conor O’Shea, Robert Hennelly and Matthew Ruane while county forward Tommy Conroy is the star turn in The Neale ranks.

tommy-conroy Mayo's Tommy Conroy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Then at 3.45pm the live action comes from Semple Stadium when Borris-Ileigh meet Nenagh Éire Óg in the Tipperary senior hurling championship. This last round Group 4 clash will see the winners advance to the quarter-finals while the losers bow out of the reckoning. Both teams have defeated Roscrea and lost to Kilruane MacDonaghs to date in this year’s championship.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack for Borris-Ileigh will be up against Tipperary team-mates from this year in Nenagh duo Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris.

Borris-Ileigh were crowned Tipperary champions in 2019, progressing subsequently to win Munster and reach the All-Ireland final in January 2020, while Nenagh Éire Óg were beaten finalists in 2015 and 2018.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie