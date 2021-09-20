Mayo and Tipperary stars in live TV action in next Sunday's GAA club coverage

MAYO FOOTBALL AND Tipperary hurling represent the club GAA focus as TG4′s coverage of the 2021 county championships continues next Sunday 26 September.

Aidan O'Shea and Brendan Maher will both be in club action. Source: INPHO

In Mayo, the shift from post-mortems over county’s All-Ireland final loss continues with the start of the senior football action for the new season with the opening group games.

TG4′s first game is the meeting of Breaffy against The Neale at 2pm in Group 4 of the Mayo senior championship. Breaffy lost last year’s decider in Mayo, their fourth appearance in a decider in eight seasons, while The Neale reached the quarter-finals.

Breaffy have current Mayo senior panellists in Aidan and Conor O’Shea, Robert Hennelly and Matthew Ruane while county forward Tommy Conroy is the star turn in The Neale ranks.

Mayo's Tommy Conroy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Then at 3.45pm the live action comes from Semple Stadium when Borris-Ileigh meet Nenagh Éire Óg in the Tipperary senior hurling championship. This last round Group 4 clash will see the winners advance to the quarter-finals while the losers bow out of the reckoning. Both teams have defeated Roscrea and lost to Kilruane MacDonaghs to date in this year’s championship.

Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack for Borris-Ileigh will be up against Tipperary team-mates from this year in Nenagh duo Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris.

Borris-Ileigh were crowned Tipperary champions in 2019, progressing subsequently to win Munster and reach the All-Ireland final in January 2020, while Nenagh Éire Óg were beaten finalists in 2015 and 2018.