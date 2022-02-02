Mayo confirm star forward Conroy suffers cruciate ligament injury

Tommy Conroy, pictured in action for Mayo against Donegal last Sunday.

MAYO GAA HAVE confirmed that star forward Tommy Conroy suffered a cruciate ligament injury, while in action in the Sigerson Cup last night.

A statement released this evening has outlined the injury suffered by The Neale forward, who went off injured while playing for NUI Galway in last night’s quarter-final tie against Letterkenny IT.

The Mayo GAA medical team did a full assessment and examination today, which confirmd Conroy’s knee injury setback.

“Tommy is such a great person and player,” said Mayo boss James Horan.

“We all wish him well during his rehabilitation. Tommy will still play a huge part in Mayo’s season and will remain very much part of the panel. Unfortunately, injuries like this are part of sport.

“I know all the players will rally around Tommy and I am sure it will galvanise the entire team, but I know his injury will inspire other players to drive forward, step up and follow in his boots.”

“It is such an unfortunate injury at this time of year,” said Mayo GAA chairperson Seamus Touhy.

“Mayo GAA however, will provide whatever it takes to support Tommy and ensure he gets the best medical care during his recovery.”

Tommy Conroy celebrates during last year's win for Mayo against Dublin. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Conroy burst to prominence for Mayo in the last two seasons as he helped them reach two All-Ireland finals. He was particularly impressive in their memorable All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin last August, scoring 0-3 from play in Croke Park.

His absence removes a major attacking option for Mayo this season, although long-serving star Cillian O’Connor is due to return from injury this spring after tearing his Achilles tendon last year.

