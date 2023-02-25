Goal-hungry Mayo in control against Tyrone

Mayo 4-10

Tyrone 0-12

THE KEVIN McSTAY era has been nothing but entertaining so far for the Mayo faithful and that continued on Saturday night in front of more 12,218 spectators in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park.

Dramatic draws against Galway and Armagh were followed by a stunning win over Kerry last weekend and now a dismantling of Tyrone.

Three goals in a 15 minute spell either side of the half time break were the foundations of their second win on the bounce.

Aidan O’Shea netted the first goal 25 minutes in after being found by Enda Hession close in goal. Six minutes later he then turned provider launching a pass that was picked from the sky by James Carr who fired home his third goal of the league and five minutes into the second half Enda Hession made the game safe rounding Niall Morgan with a delicious dummy solo before slotting the ball home.

Tyrone had started the game much brighter than their hosts and were 0-3 to 0-0 up inside the opening seven minutes thanks to points from Darragh Canavan and Darren McCurry and a long range free from Morgan.

Tyrone were moving better than Mayo early doors and there was 16 minutes gone on the clock before Mayo got their first score of the day through a Ryan O’Donoghue free. Tyrone responded quickly through McCurry’s second point of the evening, but from then on in the half it was all Mayo.

Mattie Ruane fisted over on the run, then O’Shea goaled to put his side in from the for the first time and they reeled off points from O’Donoghue, Conor Loftus and Jack Carney to go with Carr’s goal to lead 2-5 to 0-4. Morgan did hit a point before the half time whistle to cut the gap back to six at the break – but Mayo were in control.

Frank Burns registered the first score of the second half to bring it back to a five points, but seconds after his score Hession was picked out on the break and he made no mistake with his dummy solo throwing Morgan to let him finish from close range to an empty net.

That score had Mayo eight clear and it was a matter of keeping their composure and seeing out the game from that stage which they managed to do.

Mayo firmly put their seal on the game when Diarmuid O’Connor lashed home their fourth goal after playing a one-two with Jordan Flynn – that roar that greeted that goal was still not as loud as the one that came from the home crowd a few seconds earlier when Tommy Conroy was introduced off the bench for his first start in over a year for Mayo after a serious injury.

Mayo head into a derby against Roscommon next weekend on the road, while Tyrone welcome All-Ireland champions Kerry to Omagh.

Scorers for Mayo: Diarmuid O’Connor (1-0), Aidan O’Shea (1-0), Enda Hession (1-0), James Carr (1-0) Ryan O’Donoghue (0-3, 3f), Jack Carney (0-1), Mattie Ruane (0-1), Fionn McDonagh (0-1), Colm Reape (0-1. 1f), Conor Lofts (0-1), Cillian O’Connor (0-1), Jason Doherty (0-1)

Scorers for Tyrone: Darren McCurry (0-4, 3f), Niall Morgan (0-3, 3f), Darragh Canavan (0-2), Frank Burns (0-2), Ruairi Canvan (0-1, 1f)

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore), 6. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 7. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 18. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. James Carr (Ardagh), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs:

17. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites) for Coyne,

20. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels) for Hession,

19. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole) for Loftus,

23. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) for O’Shea,

26. Tommy Conroy (The Neale) for Carr

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland), 3. Cormac Munroe (An Charraig Mhór), 4. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

5. Cormac Quinn (Errigal Ciaran), 6. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran), 23. David Mulgrew (Ardboe)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan), 9. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

10. Conor Meyler (Omagh), 11. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork), 24. Joe Oguz (Errigal Ciaran)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork), 14. Cathal McShane (Owen Roes), 15. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran)

Subs:

7. Niall Devlin (Coalisland) for Munroe,

19. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick) for McShane,

17.Ruairí Canavan (Errigal Ciaran) for Mulgrew,

12. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy) for Harte,

25. Liam Rafferty (Galbally) for McKiernan

Ref: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

