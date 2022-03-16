Mayo make five changes for trip to Omagh to face Tyrone

MAYO HAVE MADE five changes for Saturday night’s trip to Omagh for a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final against Tyrone.

David McBrien comes in at full-back for his first league start of the season, with Castlebar Mitchels youngster Donnacha McHugh named to start alongside him. Fionn McDonagh, Jason Doherty and Paul Towey are the three players drafted into attack.

Padraig O’Hora, Michael Plunkett, Jack Carney, Diarmuid O’Connor and Paddy Durcan are the players to make way. There are several positional changes, most notably in Aiden O’Shea named at centre-back.

Throw-in is 5.45pm at Healy Park as Mayo seek to rebound from last Saturday’s loss to Kerry while Tyrone look to recover from Sunday’s defeat to Dublin.

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Lee Keegan (Westport), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 4. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

5. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine), 6. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore, captain)

8. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy),

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 11. Paul Towey (Charlestown), 12. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

13. Aiden Orme (Knockmore), 14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs

16. Rory Byrne (Castlebar Mitchels)

17. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

18. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

19. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

20. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

21. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

22. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

23. Conor O’Shea (Breaffy)

24. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

25. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

26. Darren Coen (Hollymount-Carramore)

