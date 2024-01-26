Mayo and Tyrone name sides for weekend football league openers

MAYO AND TYRONE have unveiled their starting sides for this Sunday’s Allianz Division 1 football league openers.

Kevin McStay has announced a strong Mayo selection for their trip to Salthill to face Galway. Twelve of the side that started last summer’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Dublin are included here with Rory Brickenden, Bob Tuohy and Fergal Boland the new faces from that starting fifteen.

Paddy Durcan will captain the Mayo team, with Stephen Coen and Tommy Conroy as vice-captains.

New Tyrone captain Peter Harte will lead their charge for the clash with Roscommon on Sunday in Omagh. He’s joined by experience in the starting team in the likes of Niall Morgan, Padraig Hampsey Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick and Michael McKernan, while Tarlach Quinn, Nialll Devlin, Ben Cullen and Ciarán Daly are some of the emerging players offered the chance to impress.

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 4. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 6. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore)

10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal and Mhuirthead)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Conall Devlin (Dungannon), 3. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland), 4. Aidan Clarke (Omagh)

5. Cormac Quinn (Errigal Ciarán), 6. Michael McKernan (Coalisland), 7. Tarlach Quinn (Moortown)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan), 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

10. Niall Devlin (Coalisland), 11. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán), 12. Ben Cullen (Edendork)

13. Seanie O’Donnell (Trillick), 14. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciarán), 15. Ciarán Daly (Trillick)