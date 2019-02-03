Mayo maintain 100% record and send notice to rivals with nine-point defeat of Tyrone

Mayo 2-13

Tyrone 0-10

Declan Bogue reports from

MAYO SENT OUT a warning to their competitors in Division 1 this year with a rare blistering start to the league, this win like a throwback to the cussedness of James Horan’s first spell in charge of them.

After weathering a little bit of Tyrone determination at the start, they absorbed all their hosts could throw at that and inspired by late replacement Andy Moran and helped by wing-forwards and league debutants Fionn McDonagh – who scored 1-3 from play – and Ciaran Tracey, they ran Tyrone to an exhausted standstill.

They had already jumped into a 0-6 to 0-3 lead with the half winding down when corner-back Keith Higgins took out three Tyrone backs with a few sidesteps and steadied himself to squeeze a shot past Niall Morgan to the net.

It had been coming as a Brian Reape shot from close range had been smothered just prior by Morgan.

Despite multiple early substitutions Tyrone could not find their way back into this. Midway through the half they looked exhausted and committed a series of tired tackles, allowing the fresher Mayo to take advantage.

The game as a contest was already long over when McDonagh was played through in acres of space and skated through to slam a low shot beyond Morgan and leave themselves with a pleasant trip home.

Scorers for Mayo: Fionn McDonagh (1-3), Jason Doherty (0-3, 1f), Keith Higgins (1-0), Rob Hennelly (0-2, 1x’45′, 1f), Paddy Durcan, Ciaran Tracey, Brian Reape (0-1 each)

Scorers for Tyrone: Peter Harte (0-3, 1f), Darren McCurry (0-2, 1f, 1m), Lee Brennan (0-2, 1f), Niall Morgan and Conan Grugan (0-1), Matthew Donnelly (0-1f)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Stephen Coen (Hollymount)

3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

6. Lee Keegan (Westport)

7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

9. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Ciaran Treacy (Ballina)

25. Andy Moran (Ballahadereen)

14. Brian Reape (Moy Davitts)

15. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

Subs:

13. Conor Diskin for Reape (49m)

5. James McCormack for Keegan (61m)

22. Kevin McLoughlin for Moran (67m)

18. David Drake for Coen (70m)

21. Matthew Ruane for Tracey (72m)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

6. Rory Brennan (Trillick)

7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

9. Declan McClure (Clonoe)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)

17. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

15. Lee Brennan (Trillick)

Subs:

19. Conan Grugan for McClure (ht)

14. Padraig Hampsey for HP McGeary (ht)

18. Kyle Coney for Burns (40m)

20. Conal McCann for McCurry (43m)

24. Conor Meyler for K McGeary (53m)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: