This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo maintain 100% record and send notice to rivals with nine-point defeat of Tyrone

Youngster Fionn McDonagh bagged 1-3 for James Horan’s side.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 5:24 PM
52 minutes ago 3,252 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4474911
Fionn McDonagh celebrates scoring a goal.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Fionn McDonagh celebrates scoring a goal.
Fionn McDonagh celebrates scoring a goal.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Mayo 2-13

Tyrone 0-10

Declan Bogue reports from 

MAYO SENT OUT a warning to their competitors in Division 1 this year with a rare blistering start to the league, this win like a throwback to the cussedness of James Horan’s first spell in charge of them.

After weathering a little bit of Tyrone determination at the start, they absorbed all their hosts could throw at that and inspired by late replacement Andy Moran and helped by wing-forwards and league debutants Fionn McDonagh – who scored 1-3 from play – and Ciaran Tracey, they ran Tyrone to an exhausted standstill.

They had already jumped into a 0-6 to 0-3 lead with the half winding down when corner-back Keith Higgins took out three Tyrone backs with a few sidesteps and steadied himself to squeeze a shot past Niall Morgan to the net.

It had been coming as a Brian Reape shot from close range had been smothered just prior by Morgan.

Despite multiple early substitutions Tyrone could not find their way back into this. Midway through the half they looked exhausted and committed a series of tired tackles, allowing the fresher Mayo to take advantage.

The game as a contest was already long over when McDonagh was played through in acres of space and skated through to slam a low shot beyond Morgan and leave themselves with a pleasant trip home.

Scorers for Mayo: Fionn McDonagh (1-3), Jason Doherty (0-3, 1f), Keith Higgins (1-0), Rob Hennelly (0-2, 1x’45′, 1f), Paddy Durcan, Ciaran Tracey, Brian Reape (0-1 each)

Scorers for Tyrone: Peter Harte (0-3, 1f), Darren McCurry (0-2, 1f, 1m), Lee Brennan (0-2, 1f), Niall Morgan and Conan Grugan (0-1), Matthew Donnelly (0-1f)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Stephen Coen (Hollymount)
3. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
6. Lee Keegan (Westport)
7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)
9. Donal Vaughan (Castlebar)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Ciaran Treacy (Ballina)

25. Andy Moran (Ballahadereen)
14. Brian Reape (Moy Davitts)
15. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

Subs:

13. Conor Diskin for Reape (49m)
5. James McCormack for Keegan (61m)
22. Kevin McLoughlin for Moran (67m)
18. David Drake for Coen (70m)
21. Matthew Ruane for Tracey (72m)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Rory Brennan (Trillick)
7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)
9. Declan McClure (Clonoe)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)
17. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)
15. Lee Brennan (Trillick)

Subs:

19. Conan Grugan for McClure (ht)
14. Padraig Hampsey for HP McGeary (ht)
18. Kyle Coney for Burns (40m)
20. Conal McCann for McCurry (43m)
24. Conor Meyler for K McGeary (53m)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    Gervinho snatches late draw for Parma against stuttering Juventus
    Reid grabs brace against Bournemouth as Cardiff salutes Sala
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    ENGLAND
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie