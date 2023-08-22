Horan makes Mayo return as underage management teams confirmed

JAMES HORAN IS making a return to Mayo football, joining the U20 set-up.

Horan had two stints as Mayo senior manager, from 2010 to 2014 and 2018 to 2022, and will now work with the young guns under Peader Gardiner.

Gardiner was ratified as the new U20 manager at a county board meeting last night, with several other former Mayo stars landing key roles.

Keith Higgins and Ger Cafferky join Horan in the backroom team, along with Mark Ryan.

Meanwhile, Tom Reilly and David Heaney take over the U17 team as joint managers.

Ciaran McDonald has been named head coach, with Pat Clarke and Brian Kilkelly acting as selectors.

The Mayo ladies senior football team are on the hunt for a new manager, with Michael Moyles stepping down in recent weeks.