BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 30 April 2021
Advertisement

Mayo GAA launch new initiative to fund resurfacing of MacHale Park

The initiative was launched with a specially commissioned film.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 30 Apr 2021, 6:39 PM
36 minutes ago 463 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5425530
MacHale Park in Castlebar.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
MacHale Park in Castlebar.
MacHale Park in Castlebar.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

MAYO GAA HAVE today launched a new initiative to help raise funds for the resurfacing of MacHale Park.

The laying of a new playing surface at the Castlebar venue, which serves as Mayo’s home stadium, has been described as “the biggest project undertaken by the Mayo County Board since the stadium was redeveloped.”

The ‘Laochra Mhaigh Eo’ initiative will provide Mayo supporters with an opportunity to purchase a tile on a wall inside MacHale Park, dedicated to a family member or friend, which will then remain on permanent display.

Mayo GAA marked the announcement of the initiative with a specially commissioned film, based on the theme that “playing days may pass, but the journey goes on.”

A total of 1,200 tiles will be available across three different sections.

Ciaran O’Hara, chairperson of the Cairde Mhaigh Eo fundraising group said, “The resurfacing of MacHale Park is the biggest project undertaken by the Mayo County Board since the stadium was redeveloped.

“We’re asking supporters to honour their personal or family heroes by purchasing a tile
on our Laochra Mhaigh Eo – Mayo Heroes Wall, and releasing this film to coincide with Mayo Day 2021 was the most innovative and impactful way we could think of to get the message out. We’ve been delighted with the response to it so far.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The pitch resurfacing works at MacHale Park are due to commence later this summer, and will the be left unused for the remainder of the year in order to allow the new surface bed in.

For more information, visit www.themayoheroeswall.com


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Gavan Casey, and Murray Kinsella preview Leinster and Ulster’s big European semi-finals and discuss the furore surrounding Eddie Jones.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie