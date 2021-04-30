Mayo GAA launch new initiative to fund resurfacing of MacHale Park

MAYO GAA HAVE today launched a new initiative to help raise funds for the resurfacing of MacHale Park.

The laying of a new playing surface at the Castlebar venue, which serves as Mayo’s home stadium, has been described as “the biggest project undertaken by the Mayo County Board since the stadium was redeveloped.”

The ‘Laochra Mhaigh Eo’ initiative will provide Mayo supporters with an opportunity to purchase a tile on a wall inside MacHale Park, dedicated to a family member or friend, which will then remain on permanent display.

Mayo GAA marked the announcement of the initiative with a specially commissioned film, based on the theme that “playing days may pass, but the journey goes on.”

A total of 1,200 tiles will be available across three different sections.

Ciaran O’Hara, chairperson of the Cairde Mhaigh Eo fundraising group said, “The resurfacing of MacHale Park is the biggest project undertaken by the Mayo County Board since the stadium was redeveloped.

“We’re asking supporters to honour their personal or family heroes by purchasing a tile

on our Laochra Mhaigh Eo – Mayo Heroes Wall, and releasing this film to coincide with Mayo Day 2021 was the most innovative and impactful way we could think of to get the message out. We’ve been delighted with the response to it so far.”

The pitch resurfacing works at MacHale Park are due to commence later this summer, and will the be left unused for the remainder of the year in order to allow the new surface bed in.

For more information, visit www.themayoheroeswall.com.

