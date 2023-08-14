Mayo and Wexford GAA club games live on TV next weekend

MAYO AND WEXFORD games are in the GAA club championship spotlight next weekend with a double-billing in store live on TG4 next Sunday.

The opening round of the Mayo senior football championship takes place next weekend with the round-robin group format commencing. On Sunday there is live coverage as Breaffy host Ballina Stephenites in the Group 1 clash.

Ballina Stephenites contested last year’s final where they lost out to first-time winners Westport, while Breaffy were defeated in the 2020 decider by Knockmore. The game pits Mayo seniors against each other with Padraig O’Hora and Sam Callinan part of the Ballina ranks, while Aidan O’Shea and Matthew Ruane spearhead the Breaffy challenge.

The second game on TG4 is the Wexford senior hurling final where Naomh Éanna face Oylegate-Glenbrien. Naomh Éanna won their maiden crown in 2018 and lost the final in 2020, while Oylegate-Glenbrien are contesting their first decider since 1968, when they previously lifted the trophy.

The match will see players with recent inter-county experience in opposition, Conor McDonald and Cathal Dunbar in Naomh Éanna colours, while Damien Reck and Seamus Casey will be key for Oylegate-Glenbrien.

Sunday 20 August

2.15pm: Breaffy v Ballina Stephenites – Mayo senior football championship.