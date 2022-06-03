Mayo ring the changes for Monaghan showdown in Castlebar

JAMES HORAN HAS made seven changes to the Mayo team that lost to Galway last time out, as he prepares for an All-Ireland qualifier against Monaghan tomorrow.

The fit-again Rob Hennelly returns to the No 1 shirt while Paddy Durcan and Enda Hession get the nod ahead of Padraig O’Hora and Michael Plunkett.

There are four changes up front with Bryan Walsh in for Kevin McLoughlin, Aiden Orme replaces Ryan O’Donoghue at centre forward and Conor Loftus drops out for Diarmuid O’Connor.

Jack Carney starts at full forward, in place of Jason Doherty, in a much-changed attacking unit.

Aidan O’Shea and Matthew Ruane again anchor the midfield while Lee Keegan and Eoghan McLoughlin keep their places in the full-back line, either side of Oisín Mullin.

The game, at McHale Park, will throw in at 4pm tomorrow.