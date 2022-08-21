Mbappe matches Ligue 1 record with goal after just eight seconds

Mbappe celebrates after giving PSG the lead just eight seconds into the game.

HAT-TRICK STAR Kylian Mbappe matched a Ligue 1 record by scoring after just eight seconds in Lille to set Paris Saint-Germain on their way to a 7-1 victory on Sunday.

Mbappe equalled a 30-year-old record when he burst into space, collected a pass from Lionel Messi and surprised Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim with a lob to score his second league goal of the season.

The goal matched Michel Rio’s strike for Caen against Cannes on 15 February 1992, although statisticians MisterChip calculated that Rio was slightly faster, scoring after 7.9sec to Mbappe’s 8.3.

Mbappe then hit a post when facing an open goal, but Messi, Achraf Hakimi and Neymar all scored before half time as PSG tore apart the only other club to win the French title in the last five seasons.

Stories of tensions between two of PSG’s superstars, Mbappe and Neymar, had swirled around the club this week but the Brazilian scored twice and Mbappe three times.

Neymar added a fifth early in the second half. After Jonathan Bamba replied for Lille, Mbappe struck twice, set up both times by Neymar.

– © AFP 2022