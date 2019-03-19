This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo

The PSG striker deserves to be considered the most expensive player on the planet, according to the Portuguese coach.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 9:47 PM
19 minutes ago 636 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4551021
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for Paris Saint-Germain.
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for Paris Saint-Germain.
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for Paris Saint-Germain.

JOSE MOURINHO BELIEVES Kylian Mbappe’s age and “incredible” ability makes him more valuable than even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe has lifted the World Cup, won Ligue 1 twice, scored 55 top-flight goals and been voted fourth in the Ballon d’Or all before his 21st birthday.

And it is his youth that former Manchester United manager Mourinho views as the critical difference when comparing his worth in the transfer market to Barcelona captain Messi, 31, and Juventus talisman Ronaldo, 34.

The ex-Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid head coach thinks the France international could command even a higher fee than the game’s current most expensive player, his PSG team-mate Neymar.

“For a player like Mbappe, when you speak about the future, you don’t need to say what he’s going to be like in five years’ time, in 10 years’ time,” Mourinho told beIN Sports.

“Just focus on now. He’s absolutely incredible.

I think going by his age and [and considering] the age of Cristiano, of Messi, [both] over 30, Neymar is 27… when you go to the market level and age is also a factor, I think he’s the most valuable player in the world.

“In a hypothetical transfer, he’s the most expensive player in football now.

“In terms of his qualities, [he is] unbelievable. One word is enough. It means everything.”

Mbappe scored the opener in PSG’s 3-1 win over Marseille in Le Classique before linking up with the France squad for their opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Iceland.

Speaking at a media conference on Monday, Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps endorsed the young forward’s maturity and ability to cope with close attention from opposition players.

“He has such abilities that he may face some tough challenges on the pitch. He’s ready to deal with that kind of thing,” Deschamps said.

I cannot say that he had disproportionate reactions so far. He reacts because it’s never pleasant.

“He deals well with those situations though. He’s used to it. It’s something he has experienced since the beginning of his career and he will be subjected to this his entire career because of what he’s able to do on the pitch.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Griggs' Ireland fall to 10th in latest World Rugby rankings after dismal Six Nations
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    CHELTENHAM
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    BARCELONA
    Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo
    Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    Lionel Messi scores sensational hat-trick to send Barcelona 10 points clear in La Liga
    FOOTBALL
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Defiant Moyes 'wouldn’t do anything differently' if given Man United chance again
    Ronaldo charged by Uefa after Atletico celebration
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie