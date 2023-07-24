Advertisement
a view to a kylian
Al Hilal aim to lure Kylian Mbappe to Saudi Arabia with world-record €300m bid
The Saudi Pro League have launched an audacious bid for the French star, who is out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain.
1 hour ago

SAUDI PRO LEAGUE club Al Hilal have submitted a world record €300 million bid for Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s future in Paris is in serious doubt after the 24-year-old was left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Japan.

PA understands Al Hilal have submitted a bid in writing for the player, who is out of contract next summer. 

Sources close to the French club say there has also been interest in the player from other clubs in recent days, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

The current world record transfer fee was paid by PSG, when they signed Neymar from Barcelona for a deal reported at the time as £200m (€233m). 

Press Association
