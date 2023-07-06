'Hopefully not too bad' - Pauw waiting for clarity on McCabe injury

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Vera Pauw is facing an anxious wait on the fitness of captain Katie McCabe, after she rolled her ankle in tonight’s 3-0 friendly loss to France at Tallaght Stadium.

McCabe rolled her ankle early in the game but played on for 15 minutes before she was substituted and replaced by Izzy Atkinson. McCabe walked off without any discomfort, and watched the remainder of the game.

Pauw told RTÉ after the game that McCabe was substituted with an ankle issue, and retained an optimistic slant on things.

“She rolled over the ankle, stepped off the foot of the opponent”, said Pauw. “We cannot say anything now, we will see how it goes, hopefully not too bad.”

The Irish players fly to Australia tomorrow, and kick-off the opening game of the tournament against the co-hosts in two weeks’ time.

Pauw lamented McCabe’s loss in the game, saying her side struggled to keep pressure on France without her on the pitch. Ireland conceded twice just before half-time, and then again on the hour mark.

“I was so so proud and it’s such a shame that in two minutes individual mistakes but that is why we play these games, you can see the difference in quality”, said Pauw. “But we have done so so well. And the third goal is also an individual mistake, a runner from midfield. Katie is fantastic on the pitch and you miss that. It definitely changed the game, we were in control. You can’t blame Izzy. Katie is extraordinary.”

Tonight was a run-out for Ireland’s first-choice XI, with a behind-closed-doors friendly with Colombia scheduled for 14 July in Brisbane. Pauw intends that for primarily fitness purposes and will play two different teams in the game.

The Irish manager, meanwhile, praised players Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva.

“Sinead was playing with a broken hand, such a touch cookie. Marissa phenomenal, her data is amazing, you need players to make those extra runs. We subbed Sinead because she was too tired.

“This system can get us forward constantly as we saw with Zambia but France are fantastic. But we need to learn we can’t fool around in our own penalty box, we need to get it away. We learn from these details and we have to be better and we will see how we are against Australia.”