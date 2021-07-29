Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy saw off a strong German challenge to claim an Olympic gold rowing medal for Ireland in Tokyo.

It is Ireland’s second medal of these Games, after bronze for the women’s four on Wednesday. For O’Donovan, it also adds to the silver he won in Rio alongside his brother Gary.

“It is bizarre, I have been pretty chilled out all day. Usually, I would be a bit more nervous than this. I felt really prepared and you know how that expectation and stuff doesn’t really weigh too heavily on us. We just do what we always do and the best we can. It worked,” Fintan McCarthy told RTÉ post-race.

“The race plan we had, we do it all the time and it seems to work out okay for us,” said O’Donovan.

“We kind of know that Italy and Germany always go hard, you can count on that. Then they slow down a bit.

“Once we were catching up to them, we kind of knew that we were at a sustainable pace and kept going. Germany made it hard, for sure.”