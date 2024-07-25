McCarthy strikes as Ireland fight back in historic Zimbabwe Test

BARRY MCCARTHY took three wickets as Ireland recovered to dismiss Zimbabwe for 210 on the opening day of an historic one-off Test in Belfast on Thursday.

As soon as a toss at the Stormont ground won by home captain Andy Balbirnie was complete, the match was assured of a place in the record books as the first Test staged in Northern Ireland.

But Zimbabwe, after openers Prince Masvaure (74) and Joylord Gumbie (49) had shared an opening stand of 97, were well-placed at 143-2 only to lose their last eight wickets for 57 runs.

McCarthy took 3-42 and off-spinner Andy McBrine followed up with 3-37.

“I think the two openers batted quite nicely,” said McCarthy, who was glad to see Ireland eventually take advantage of favourable conditions for pace bowling.

Advertisement

“The bounce and shape was nice, something you love as a bowler. We knew if we get one or two, the wickets would follow.”

Masvaure, a 35-year-old left-hander, said he was happy “to come into the side and put in a solid performance”, adding: “I would’ve loved to go all the way (to a hundred). It was nice that Gumbie was positive and gave us that start we needed…we’ll take that score.”

Gumbie fell one short of a fifty on Test debut when he chipped seamer McCarthy to Curtis Campher at square leg.

But Masvaure completed a fourth fifty in his ninth Test as Zimbabwe ended a rain-marred second session on 153-3.

Masvaure had surpassed his previous highest Test score of 65 when he was well caught down the legside by wicketkeeper Locran Tucker off Campher to end a 152-ball innings including eight fours.

McBrine then struck twice in two balls, with Clive Madande out for a golden duck before McCarthy returned to end the innings in the 72nd over when Tendai Chatara was caught behind.

Ireland were then spared what could have been an awkward start to their reply when a fresh downpour cut short the first day’s play.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 1st Innings 210 (P Masvaure 74, J Gumbie 49; A McBrine 3-37, B McCarthy 3-42)

Toss: Ireland

– © AFP 2024