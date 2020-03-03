This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McCarthy thrilled with Byrne's display but it's 'not good news' on the injury front for Coleman

The Ireland boss is preparing for the upcoming clash with Slovakia.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,242 Views 3 Comments
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Mick McCarthy has admitted that Jack Byrne is firmly in his thoughts ahead of the crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia.

However, the outlook isn’t positive for captain Seamus Coleman, who was forced off while playing for Everton against Manchester United on Sunday.

Seamus Coleman of Everton. Source: Nick Potts

Coleman sustained a quad injury during the first half of the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, with the Premier League club awaiting a full analysis of a scan.

Ireland will hope to take a big step closer to qualifying for this summer’s European Championships by getting the better of Slovakia on 26 March.

Ciaran Clark has already been ruled out of the game, James McClean is also a concern, but Enda Stevens is expected to be fit in plenty of time for the trip to Bratislava. 

“Our thoughts are with Seamus now,” McCarthy said today. “Our doctor Alan Byrne has been in touch with the medical team at Everton and we will wait on their prognosis.

“It’s not good news as of now but, like James McClean, Seamus is a fighter and he will do everything he can do to be on the plane to Slovakia. We will keep our fingers crossed for him.”

McCarthy was at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night for Shamrock Rovers’ 3-2 win over Dundalk, although the Ireland boss had departed by the time Jack Byrne scored a brilliant winning goal in the 83rd minute.

Jack Byrne celebrates after Shamrock Rovers' win against Dundalk. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Nevertheless, he had seen more than enough to be impressed by the 23-year-old creative midfielder, to whom he has already handed two senior caps. 

“I did see Jack’s goal – on my phone in the car!” he said. “And yes, it was a great goal and maybe as good as the earlier Jordan Flores strike for Dundalk that has been seen by so many across the globe by now and rightly so.

“What did impress me on the night was Jack’s ability to see a pass and make the pass. Plenty of players can see a pass but Jack is able to play the ball as well and that was a key factor in the game.

“He certainly gave me plenty to think about with that performance and I loved everything about the game. The atmosphere was electric, the record crowd had a real buzz about them and it was a great advert for the league.”

