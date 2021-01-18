James McClean restored to Stoke City squad after accepting punishment for Covid-19 breach

McClean has played 21 times for Stoke City this season but missed the trip to Blackburn Rovers.

STOKE CITY MANAGER Michael O’Neill has confirmed James McClean’s availability for tomorrow night’s Championship fixture away to Rotherham United.

McClean was suspended last week for “an alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations” after footage surfaced on social media of the Republic of Ireland international winger working with a trainer in a private gym.

He subsequently missed Saturday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers – a 1-1 draw which keeps O’Neill’s side in eighth place in the table, four points shy of the play-offs.

However, following a disciplinary hearing into the matter, the 31-year-old Derry native is back in contention for his club.

According to a report from the Stoke Sentinel, he has been fined a week’s wages.

“James is available, he obviously missed Saturday’s game,” O’Neill said during his pre-match press conference ahead of the meeting with Rotherham.

“He realises that what we did was not in keeping with the guidelines or how the club would like to see the players behave, so we’ve dealt with that. He’s accepted his punishment and we move on from that.”

McClean, who was Stoke’s Player of the Year for the 2019-20 campaign, has made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season.