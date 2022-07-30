Membership : Access or Sign Up
McAteer and Montgomery make history and join McClenaghan in Commonwealth gymnastics finals

All three Northern Ireland athletes have progressed to next week’s finals.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Jul 2022, 1:56 PM
File photo of Rhys McClenaghan.
Image: PA
Image: PA

Rhys McClenaghan, Ewan McAteer, and Eamon Montgomery made history for Northern Ireland in all qualifying for their respective apparatus finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. 

A score of 14.350 for McClenaghan on the pommel sent him through to Monday’s final, putting him in pole position to take the gold medal. 

McAteer, meanwhile, scored 13.950 on the vault, and Montgomery registered 13.750 on the floor. 

McClenaghan and Montgomery compete in their finals on Monday, with McAteer in action the following day. 

Speaking about the results, Gymnastics Ireland Performance and Technical Manager Sally Johnson said: “Great job from all three talented and hardworking gymnasts in qualifications. Well done to you all and a special well done to Luke and Conor for all their hard work and preparations. Looking forward to the finals!”

Speaking from Birmingham, Gymnastics Ireland’s Men’s National Performance Coach, Luke Carson was full of praise for the team and is now looking ahead to finals. “Our goal today was just to make the three finals. The boys did it in style. They’ve all made their finals and now we rest and recover ready for apparatus finals next week.”

