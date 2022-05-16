Membership : Access or Sign Up
McCloskey a doubt for Ulster's massive URC clash with the Sharks

The influential centre is still nursing a groin injury.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 16 May 2022, 3:09 PM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

INFLUENTIAL CENTRE STUART McCloskey is a doubt for Ulster’s huge URC clash with the Sharks on Friday night in Belfast.

Dan McFarland’s side are targeting a win that could secure them a home quarter-final and potentially even a home semi-final down the line depending on results elsewhere.

Ulster are currently fifth in the table ahead of this clash with the third-placed Sharks of South Africa.

With that in mind, Ulster fans will be hoping McCloskey recovers from the groin injury he sustained in the province’s win over Edinburgh at the end of last month.

Ulster say they will monitor McCloskey’s progress during training this week before making a final decision on his involvement.

The northern province have a fairly lengthy injury list at present, with the following players still sidelined ahead of the Sharks clash:

Jack McGrath [hip]
Will Addison [lower leg]
Jacob Stockdale [ankle]
Cormac Izuchukwu [shoulder]
Greg Jones [thumb]
Marty Moore [concussion]
Tom Stewart [hamstring].

