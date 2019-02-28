Ireland goalkeeper McDermott released just six weeks after joining Dinamo Bucharest

Sean McDermott with Shane Duffy and Callum O'Dowda during an Ireland training session last October.

Sean McDermott with Shane Duffy and Callum O'Dowda during an Ireland training session last October.

SEAN McDERMOTT’S SPELL with Dinamo Bucharest is over just six weeks after it began.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international goalkeeper had only joined the club from Norwegian outfit Kristiansund BK in January.

However, Dinamo manager Mircea Rednic told Romanian media outlets today that McDermott’s contract has been terminated.

The 25-year-old made just three appearances for the club, who are currently in 10th place in the 14-team Romanian top flight.

After keeping clean sheets in wins over Politehnica Iasi and Sepsi, DigiSport.ro reports that McDermott was criticised by Rednic for his performance in a 2-1 defeat to Botosani. He was then demoted to the bench for last weekend’s goalless draw with Dunarea Calarasi.

Born in Norway to a Norwegian mother and a father from Donegal, McDermott was included for the first time in the Ireland senior squad for the games against Wales and Poland last September. He has yet to be capped.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: