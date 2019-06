LAOIS AND WESTMEATH go head-to-head once again this afternoon in today’s Joe McDonagh Cup decider at Croke Park.

The two sides couldn’t be separated earlier in the season with their final group game ending in a draw.

Today’s winner of this match will replace Carlow in next year’s Leinster Hurling Championship.

Throw-in is at 1.45pm.

