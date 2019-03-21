McDowell fades back to par in Florida, while bogey run has Power facing cut

GRAEME MCDOWELL FELL back to finish on level par after his opening round at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

The Northern Irishman is five shots back from early leader Joel Dahmen, who has Luke Donald and Russell Knox hot on his heels at -4.

McDowell was under par through his opening nine holes (after teeing off at the 10th) and further birdies on one and four took him to -3 before his round unravelled with bogeys on five, seven and nine.

Waterford’s Seamus Power managed two birdies, but is in danger of missing tomorrow’s cut after five bogeys, including a run of three through holes 12-15, left him +3.

