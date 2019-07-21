This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McElhinney joins elite company with bronze at European U20 Championships

The 18-year-old becomes the third Irishman to win a 5000m medal at the event.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 4:45 PM
53 minutes ago 1,136 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4733607
The Cork runner in action in Sweden.
Image: Athletics Ireland
The Cork runner in action in Sweden.
The Cork runner in action in Sweden.
Image: Athletics Ireland

IRELAND’S DARAGH MCELHINNEY followed in the footsteps of John Treacy and Mark Carroll by winning a 5,000 metres medal at the European U20 Championships in Sweden this afternoon.

The Cork teenager produced a superb performance to finish third and claim bronze behind Aaron Las Heras of Spain and Turkey’s Ayetullah Aslanhan in 14.06.05.

McElhinney joins elite company in finishing on the 5,000m podium, after Treacy [silver in 1975] and Carroll [gold in 1991] did the same before him. 

Even still, the 18-year-old was unable to hide his disappointment in the immediate aftermath.

“Initially I was disappointed because I came here looking for gold,” he said. “It’s a bit of anti-climax because at the start of the season I wrote down goals and I wanted a European medal.

“I’ve achieved that, but the way the season panned out, and the form I have been in for the past few months, my aim was to win gold.”

McElhinney claims Ireland’s second medal of the championships, after Kate O’Connor made history on Friday by winning Ireland’s first medal in the heptathlon at any level.

