McGeady told he can leave Sunderland amid reports of training ground incident

SUNDERLAND MANAGER PHIL Parkinson has told Aiden McGeady that he can leave the club when the transfer window opens in January.

The development follows local reports that the 33-year-old winger was involved in a training ground incident earlier this week.

McGeady, who was named Sunderland’s Player of the Year for 2018-19, is contracted to the League One outfit until the end of the season. However, he is not currently training with the first-team squad.

“We have spoken to Aiden about January and moving on and we feel it is fair to him to tell him now to give him the opportunity to sort something out,” Parkinson told reporters today during his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Blackpool.

“It gives me the opportunity to concentrate on the team moving forward and we feel it is the best decision for him going forward,” added Parkinson, who has overseen eight defeats in his 12 games in charge since taking over following the sacking of Jack Ross in October.

“It is not one particular incident. It is just a decision I have made and we wanted to tell Aiden and his agent early enough so they could put plans in place and we want to put our planning into place for January as well.

“It is a big decision but not one we have taken lightly. We have given it a lot of thought and I am confident it is the right decision for the club.”

McGeady has contributed four goals and two assists for Sunderland in his 15 League One appearances this season, with the Black Cats currently sitting in 11th place.

The former Celtic, Spartak Moscow and Everton player has won 93 senior caps for Ireland but hasn’t featured since the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark in November 2017.

