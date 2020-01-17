McGregor and Cerrone make weight ahead of UFC 246

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Friday 17 Jan 2020, 7:54 PM
1 hour ago 4,423 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4970207

CONOR MCGREGOR AND Donald Cerrone weighed in bang on the welterweight limit ahead of their non-title fight at UFC 246.

Saturday’s chief protagonists tipped the scales at 170lbs on Friday in Las Vegas.

Both are natural lightweights but with McGregor coming off a 15-month absence since his submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their October 2018 155-pound title bout, the Crumlin man’s fight with ‘Cowboy’ — who lost his last two fights at 155 — is taking place at 170.

McGregor hopes it will be the first of three bouts for him in 2020, with his eyes seemingly set on Jorge Masvidal and a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

The controversial Dubliner [21-4] went 1-1 in his two previous fights at 170, losing to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 before winning their rematch at UFC 202.

Cerrone has won six of his 10 previous outings at 170lbs and is the all-time wins leader in UFC history with a record of 36-13 and one no-contest.

The pair will face off for the final time before their fight at the public weigh-ins on Friday evening, which are ceremonial.

