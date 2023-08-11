McIlroy on Mickelson: 'At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won't be part of it'

RORY MCILROY’S FEUD with Phil Mickelson shows no signs of abating in the wake of yesterday’s revelations made about Mickelson’s betting history.

Some of Mickelson’s betting history is divulged in an upcoming book by his former associate and professional gambler, Billy Walters. Part of the book was serialised yesterday on the FirePit Collective website, and it claims that Mickelson placed bets worth a total of more than $1 billion during his career, including a $400,000 wager on the outcome of the 2012 Ryder Cup.

“He was so confident that he asked me to place a $400,000 wager for him on USA to win”, wrote Walters in reference to an alleged attempted by Mickelson to bet on a USA victory in the 2012 Ryder Cup. Walters declined the bet and says he has “no idea” if Mickelson actually placed the wager.

Mickelson clarified last night that he did not place the bet.

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup”, tweeted Mickelson.

“While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me, and I feel good about where I am now.”

Rory McIlroy was asked about Mickelson at the end of his post-round interview at the FedEx St Jude Championship yesterday, responding by saying Mickelson is free to bet on this year’s Ryder Cup as he won’t be involved following his defection to LIV.

Q: The talk of the golf world is this book excerpt that came out about Phil Mickelson. I’m curious what your reaction, what the reaction in there was when you read about it.

McIlroy: At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won’t be a part of it.

Jordan Spieth was more taciturn when asked about Mickelson.

“I haven’t really seen a whole lot on it”, he replied. “I just saw what some people sent me and stuff, and it was so quick this morning that even if I wanted to comment, I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

Mickelson and McIlroy have clashed in the last year over the LIV Tour. In now-infamous comments made to golf writer Alan Sipnuck, Mickelson described the Saudi Arabian-backers of the LIV tour as “scary motherf*****s” but said joining the breakaway tour was a “once in a lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.” McIlroy hit back by describing Mickelson’s comments as “naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.”

Mickelson insists his decision to move to LIV was not motivated by his gambling losses.

A biography of Mickelson published last year by Alan Shipnuck reported that the golfer had racked up more than $40 million in gambling losses throughout his career.

However Walters said the scale of Mickelson’s losses had been significantly under-reported, and estimated the golfer had in fact made bets worth more than $1 billion in total.

Mickelson last year acknowledged he had struggled with gambling in the past, describing his betting as “reckless and embarrassing” and revealing that he had undergone “hundreds of hours of therapy” to address the issue.

Walters and Mickelson’s relationship ruptured when Walters was investigated and subsequently convicted and jailed over an insider trading scam.

Mickelson wasn’t charged, but repaid almost $1 million from money made in the deal.

Walters says in the book he never passed on inside information to Mickelson on the stock deal probed by authorities.

“All Phil had to do was publicly say it. He refused,” Walters wrote.

“The outcome cost me my freedom, tens of millions of dollars and a heartbreak I still struggle with daily.”

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2023