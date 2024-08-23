Advertisement
Rory McIlroy. Alamy Stock Photo
Making A Splash

Rory McIlroy finds the water with his driver on frustrating day at BMW Championship

Northern Irishman is 10 shots off the lead following a round of 71.
11.02pm, 23 Aug 2024
RORY McILROY’S DRIVER bore the brunt of his frustration on a day where he failed to make inroads at the BMW Championship in Denver. 

The Northern Irishman hurled his driver into the water in frustration following his wayward tee shot on the 17th hole, having just three putted for bogey at 16. 

McIlroy was on his way to a one-under-par 71. This leaves him on three under overall following yesterday’s 70 – yet he trails leader Adam Scott by 10 strokes. The 44-year-old Australian shot a course record 63 and sits on 13-under par.   

Shane Lowry, meanwhile, recovered from his first-round 75, making six birdies in a five-under 67, putting him a shot behind McIlroy on two-under.

You can follow the leaderboard here.

