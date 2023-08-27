Advertisement
# FedEx Cup
McIlroy shoots final-day 65 as Hovland leads Tour Championship
Northern Irishman has battled a back injury on final weekend of FedEx Cup playoffs.
34 minutes ago

RORY McILROY shot a final round of 65 to finish on 14-under at the PGA Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship. 

The Northern Irishman birdied three of the final four holes, dropping a shot on the 16th. The defending champion has been battling a back injury and today marked his best round of the four days of the weekend. He shot 71 yesterday, following a 67 and 70 on Thursday and Friday respectively.

McIlroy was fourth on the leaderboard at the time of writing, with Wyndham Clark third on 15-under on the 17th hole of his final round. 

At the time of writing, Norway’s Viktor Hovland led on 24-under after 15 holes of his final round. He was followed by Xander Schauffele on 21-under after 15 holes. 

Starting scores in the FedEx Cup playoff finale were staggered based on season points, with top-ranked Scheffler at 10-under, Hovland next at 8-under and other rivals at lesser levels.

The winner takes home a €16.5 million ($18m) bonus playoff top prize.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here

The 42 Team
