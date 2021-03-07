BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 8 March 2021
Advertisement

McIlroy's hits disastrous double bogey and ends up in tie for 10th

Bryson DeChambeau saw off Lee Westwood’s challenge to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational by one shot.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 7 Mar 2021, 11:28 PM
1 hour ago 950 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5374757
McIlroy watches anxiously on from the tee.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
McIlroy watches anxiously on from the tee.
McIlroy watches anxiously on from the tee.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ANOTHER SUNDAY SLIPPED away for Rory McIlroy. Another round that started in hope ended in crushing disappointment.

In fact it was as good as over at the sixth, when he posted a double bogey seven at the exciting par five where the do-or-die option is there for those who fancy a go across the water.

McIlroy did. His ball sank in the pond. So did his hopes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando. He didn’t just hit it into the water once – but twice.


And then we saw the other side to McIlroy, the fearlessness. Facing humiliation, he got up and down from 243 yards for a double bogey.

His round remained inconsistent, though. Three birdies, five bogeys plus that double bogey saw him drop from seventh to a tie for 10th. 

He never got going. A glimmer of hope came on 12, which he birdied but bogeys on 15 and 17 – with a birdie four at the par five 16th appearing as the meat in that sandwich – summed up his day. To think he shared the lead here after round one.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Padraig Harrington finished in a tie for 31st after he also shot a four over round of 76 today.

The spoils went to Bryson DeChambeau who had a titanic battle with Lee Westwood which went all the way to the last – Westwood unfortunate to see his tee shot on 18 land in a fairway divot. He still managed par and put the pressure on DeChambeau. 

But the American held his nerve – and his putt – on the 18th to win by one.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie