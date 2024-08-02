Advertisement
Rory McIlroy in action at Le Golf National on Friday. Alamy Stock Photo
Paris 2024

McIlroy six shots off lead at Le Golf National

However is was another frustrating day for Shane Lowry.
7.20pm, 2 Aug 2024
RORY McILROY IS six shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the Men’s Individual Golf singles at Le Golf National in Paris.

McIlroy produced a strong finish to his second round, including a superb birdie on his final hole, to finish with a two-under-par 69.

McIlroy is now five-under-par overall, six shots behind leaders Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, and Tommy Fleetwood, who all sit on 11-under.

“The birdies are out there, I know that, so if I can tidy up a couple of things I can try get myself back up that leaderboard and in contention for a medal,” McIlroy said.

It was another frustrating day for Shane Lowry, who carded a second successive 71. Lowry is now even-par at the halfway point.

“Today was pretty similar to yesterday, never really got anything going,” Lowry said.

“It’s disappointing, I’m trying my hardest out there and gave myself a lot of chances but my putter was cold. I’ve probably given myself too much to do and will be playing for pride this weekend.

“The crowds were incredible, to see the Irish support, there is a lot of tricolours out there, a lot more than I expected and the support we’ve got the last couple of days has been great but I’m disappointed I couldn’t put up a better performance for them today.”

