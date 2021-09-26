Mixed fortunes for McIlroy and Lowry on the final day of the Ryder Cup

THERE WERE MIXED fortunes for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on the final day of the Ryder Cup in their singles matches at Whistling Straits.

Trailing 11-5, Padraig Harrington’s team needed a comeback greater than the one the Europeans pulled off at Medinah in 2012 and he put his faith in McIlroy to lead from the front.

McIlroy rewarded that decision with a 3&2 win over Xander Schauffele but there was disappointment for Lowry as he lost out 4&2 against Patrick Cantlay.

